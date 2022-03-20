Baystate Wealth Management LLC Sells 2,934 Shares of iShares MSCI USA Small-Cap ESG Optimized ETF (BATS:ESML)

Baystate Wealth Management LLC trimmed its position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Small-Cap ESG Optimized ETF (BATS:ESML – Get Rating) by 8.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 32,299 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,934 shares during the period. Baystate Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI USA Small-Cap ESG Optimized ETF were worth $1,302,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in ESML. IFP Advisors Inc grew its stake in iShares MSCI USA Small-Cap ESG Optimized ETF by 51.7% during the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 3,731 shares of the company’s stock valued at $145,000 after acquiring an additional 1,271 shares in the last quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Small-Cap ESG Optimized ETF by 33.8% in the 3rd quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 1,331 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 336 shares in the last quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV grew its stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Small-Cap ESG Optimized ETF by 11.2% in the 3rd quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 7,753 shares of the company’s stock worth $302,000 after buying an additional 782 shares in the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc grew its stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Small-Cap ESG Optimized ETF by 286.4% in the 3rd quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 1,847 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,000 after buying an additional 1,369 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Asset Dedication LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Small-Cap ESG Optimized ETF by 39.5% in the 3rd quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 8,486 shares of the company’s stock worth $331,000 after buying an additional 2,401 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of BATS:ESML traded up $0.41 on Friday, reaching $38.30. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 136,080 shares. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $37.34 and a 200-day moving average price of $39.27.

