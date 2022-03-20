BBQ (NASDAQ:BBQ) Lifted to “Strong-Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of BBQ (NASDAQ:BBQ – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating in a report released on Thursday, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $16.00 price target on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Famous Dave’s owns, operates and franchises barbeque restaurants and blues clubs. The company currently owns locations and franchises locations in Minnesota, Wisconsin, Illinois, Iowa, Nebraska, Utah, Maryland and Virginia and has signed development agreements for an additional franchised locations. Its menu features award-winning barbecued and grilled meats, an ample selection of salads, side items, sandwiches and unique desserts. (Press Release) “

Get BBQ alerts:

Separately, TheStreet raised shares of BBQ from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th.

NASDAQ BBQ opened at $15.19 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 1.04. The company has a market capitalization of $159.34 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 1.86. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $14.47 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $14.27. BBQ has a one year low of $6.10 and a one year high of $19.75.

BBQ (NASDAQ:BBQ – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Monday, March 14th. The company reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by $0.12. BBQ had a net margin of 11.63% and a return on equity of 21.56%. Equities analysts expect that BBQ will post 1.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of BBQ. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of BBQ by 8.5% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 258,858 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,914,000 after buying an additional 20,336 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of BBQ by 125.0% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 75,983 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,442,000 after buying an additional 42,220 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its position in shares of BBQ by 26.9% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 26,409 shares of the company’s stock worth $501,000 after buying an additional 5,597 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp purchased a new position in shares of BBQ in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $723,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in BBQ during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $651,000. 53.86% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BBQ Company Profile (Get Rating)

BBQ Holdings, Inc engages in the ownership and operation of franchise restaurants. It offers authentic hickory-smoked and off the-grill barbecue favorites, chopped pork, country-roasted chicken, and signature sandwiches and salads. The company was founded on March 29, 2019 and is headquartered in Minnetonka, MN.

Further Reading

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on BBQ (BBQ)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for BBQ Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BBQ and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.