Bedrijfstakpensioenfonds Voor DE Media PNO Raises Stock Position in S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI)

Bedrijfstakpensioenfonds Voor DE Media PNO lifted its position in S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI – Get Rating) by 4.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 63,000 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,500 shares during the period. S&P Global comprises approximately 2.9% of Bedrijfstakpensioenfonds Voor DE Media PNO’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest holding. Bedrijfstakpensioenfonds Voor DE Media PNO’s holdings in S&P Global were worth $26,145,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Eastern Bank grew its holdings in shares of S&P Global by 0.8% in the third quarter. Eastern Bank now owns 2,908 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,236,000 after purchasing an additional 23 shares during the last quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. lifted its stake in S&P Global by 18.9% in the third quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 151 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $64,000 after acquiring an additional 24 shares during the period. Hamilton Point Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in S&P Global by 0.6% in the third quarter. Hamilton Point Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,824 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,625,000 after acquiring an additional 24 shares during the period. Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. lifted its stake in S&P Global by 1.9% in the third quarter. Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. now owns 1,375 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $584,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares during the period. Finally, Warren Averett Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in S&P Global by 2.7% in the third quarter. Warren Averett Asset Management LLC now owns 957 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $432,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. UBS Group dropped their price target on S&P Global from $520.00 to $486.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 7th. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on S&P Global in a research note on Monday, March 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $454.00 price target for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on S&P Global in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $480.00 price target for the company. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on S&P Global in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $453.00 price target for the company. Finally, Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $500.00 price objective on shares of S&P Global in a research report on Tuesday, March 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $477.00.

In related news, insider Martina Cheung sold 3,870 shares of S&P Global stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $381.28, for a total value of $1,475,553.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, EVP Steven J. Kemps sold 3,183 shares of S&P Global stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $404.04, for a total value of $1,286,059.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 11,280 shares of company stock valued at $4,478,177 over the last quarter. 0.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE:SPGI opened at $409.94 on Friday. S&P Global Inc. has a 1-year low of $342.60 and a 1-year high of $484.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95, a current ratio of 2.31 and a quick ratio of 2.31. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $401.11 and a 200-day moving average price of $436.01. The company has a market capitalization of $98.80 billion, a PE ratio of 32.77, a PEG ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 1.05.

S&P Global (NYSE:SPGI – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The business services provider reported $3.15 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.13 by $0.02. S&P Global had a return on equity of 205.36% and a net margin of 36.46%. The firm had revenue of $2.09 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.05 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.71 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 11.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that S&P Global Inc. will post 13.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 27th will be issued a dividend of $0.85 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 26th. This is an increase from S&P Global’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.77. This represents a $3.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.83%. S&P Global’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.62%.

S&P Global Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides credit ratings, benchmarks, analytics, and workflow solutions in the global capital, commodity, and automotive markets. It operates in six divisions: S&P Global Ratings, S&P Dow Jones Indices, S&P Global Commodity Insights, S&P Global Market Intelligence, S&P Global Mobility, and S&P Global Engineering Solutions.

