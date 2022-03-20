Beefy.Finance (BIFI) Market Cap Reaches $87.76 Million

Beefy.Finance (BIFI) traded flat against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 11:00 AM ET on March 20th. Beefy.Finance has a market cap of $87.76 million and $1.93 million worth of Beefy.Finance was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Beefy.Finance coin can now be purchased for $1,218.90 or 0.01944209 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Beefy.Finance has traded flat against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $86.44 or 0.00208524 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00000987 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10.80 or 0.00026059 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.74 or 0.00001792 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000501 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $163.77 or 0.00395082 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded 7.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $22.56 or 0.00054417 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000404 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.55 or 0.00008555 BTC.

Kava.io (KAVA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $5.62 or 0.00012724 BTC.

Beefy.Finance Coin Profile

Beefy.Finance uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was December 25th, 2017. Beefy.Finance’s total supply is 80,000 coins and its circulating supply is 72,000 coins. The official message board for Beefy.Finance is medium.com/beefyfinance . Beefy.Finance’s official website is beefy.finance . Beefy.Finance’s official Twitter account is @BitcoinFile

According to CryptoCompare, “Beefy.Finance is a yield optimizer operating on Binance Smart Chain. In return for a small fee, Beefy.Finance automates several investment strategies utilizing liquidity pools. The project consists of an anonymous team, directly inspired by the yield optimization projects that had been developed on the Ethereum network. Its governance token distribution contracts went live on September 22, 2020, and the first set of vaults were opened on October 8, 2020. “

Buying and Selling Beefy.Finance

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Beefy.Finance directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Beefy.Finance should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Beefy.Finance using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

