Bellecapital International Ltd. Reduces Holdings in JOYY Inc. (NASDAQ:YY)

Bellecapital International Ltd. lowered its position in JOYY Inc. (NASDAQ:YY – Get Rating) by 10.7% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 5,513 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 660 shares during the period. Bellecapital International Ltd.’s holdings in JOYY were worth $250,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in YY. Tobam bought a new stake in shares of JOYY during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $64,000. Signaturefd LLC increased its stake in JOYY by 38.4% in the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,708 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $94,000 after purchasing an additional 474 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System purchased a new stake in JOYY in the second quarter worth $132,000. US Bancorp DE lifted its position in shares of JOYY by 44.4% during the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,411 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $133,000 after purchasing an additional 741 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of JOYY by 35.3% during the third quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 3,449 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $188,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.83% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:YY opened at $42.78 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $46.06 and a 200-day simple moving average of $50.52. JOYY Inc. has a one year low of $23.14 and a one year high of $117.75. The firm has a market cap of $3.34 billion, a P/E ratio of -35.95 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 2.09 and a current ratio of 2.09.

JOYY ( NASDAQ:YY Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 15th. The information services provider reported $1.15 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by $0.79. JOYY had a negative net margin of 3.15% and a positive return on equity of 2.02%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.29) earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that JOYY Inc. will post -0.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 14th will be paid a $0.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 13th. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.77%. JOYY’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -170.59%.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on YY shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of JOYY from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 21st. Benchmark decreased their price target on shares of JOYY from $97.00 to $62.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut JOYY from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $25.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, March 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, JOYY currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $86.25.

JOYY, Inc engages in managing a communication social platform, which enables users to join real-time online group activities through voice, text, and video. Its services include music and entertainment, online games, online dating, live game broadcasting, online education, and advertising. It operates through following segments: Live Streaming, Online Games, Membership and Others.

