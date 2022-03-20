Benedetti & Gucer Inc. Decreases Stock Position in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST)

Benedetti & Gucer Inc. cut its holdings in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST – Get Rating) by 1.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,295 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 65 shares during the period. Costco Wholesale comprises about 1.7% of Benedetti & Gucer Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 14th largest position. Benedetti & Gucer Inc.’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $2,438,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Core Alternative Capital purchased a new position in Costco Wholesale in the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. PSI Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Costco Wholesale in the 3rd quarter valued at about $37,000. Canton Hathaway LLC purchased a new position in Costco Wholesale in the 3rd quarter valued at about $38,000. Consolidated Planning Corp purchased a new position in Costco Wholesale in the 3rd quarter valued at about $41,000. Finally, Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Costco Wholesale by 24.4% in the 3rd quarter. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC now owns 102 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.74% of the company’s stock.

In related news, VP Roland Michael Vachris sold 3,318 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $492.45, for a total transaction of $1,633,949.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Mary Agnes Wilderotter acquired 925 shares of Costco Wholesale stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 21st. The shares were purchased at an average price of $540.13 per share, for a total transaction of $499,620.25. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on COST shares. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of Costco Wholesale from $550.00 to $600.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale from $560.00 to $580.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 4th. Cowen upped their price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale from $520.00 to $630.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale from $482.00 to $491.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, March 7th. Finally, Truist Financial dropped their price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale from $606.00 to $603.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 4th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Costco Wholesale has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $548.14.

NASDAQ COST opened at $561.35 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $248.80 billion, a PE ratio of 45.23, a P/E/G ratio of 4.80 and a beta of 0.67. Costco Wholesale Co. has a fifty-two week low of $322.39 and a fifty-two week high of $571.49. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $515.17 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $507.32. The company has a quick ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 3rd. The retailer reported $2.92 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.74 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $51.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $51.51 billion. Costco Wholesale had a return on equity of 30.10% and a net margin of 2.62%. Costco Wholesale’s quarterly revenue was up 15.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.14 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 12.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 4th were paid a dividend of $0.79 per share. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.56%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 3rd. Costco Wholesale’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 25.46%.

Costco Wholesale Corp. engages in the operation of membership warehouses. The firm’s product categories include food and sundries, hardlines, fresh foods, softlines, and ancillary. It operates through the following segments: United States Operations, Canadian Operations, and Other International Operations.

