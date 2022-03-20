Benedetti & Gucer Inc. Has $346,000 Stock Position in Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP)

Benedetti & Gucer Inc. decreased its stake in Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP – Get Rating) by 10.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,148 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 136 shares during the quarter. Benedetti & Gucer Inc.’s holdings in Ameriprise Financial were worth $346,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AMP. Norway Savings Bank lifted its stake in Ameriprise Financial by 270.3% in the 3rd quarter. Norway Savings Bank now owns 137 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Arlington Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Ameriprise Financial in the 4th quarter worth about $44,000. Selective Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Ameriprise Financial in the 4th quarter worth about $45,000. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management lifted its stake in Ameriprise Financial by 188.7% in the 4th quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 153 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Ameriprise Financial in the 3rd quarter worth about $48,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.53% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on AMP shares. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Ameriprise Financial from $325.00 to $338.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 22nd. Piper Sandler downgraded Ameriprise Financial from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $370.00 to $325.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on Ameriprise Financial from $350.00 to $385.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. UBS Group raised their price target on Ameriprise Financial from $355.00 to $365.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, Evercore ISI raised Ameriprise Financial from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $305.00 to $362.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Ameriprise Financial has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $329.85.

Shares of NYSE AMP opened at $300.82 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.02. The firm has a market cap of $33.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.04 and a beta of 1.52. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $300.42 and its 200-day simple moving average is $294.15. Ameriprise Financial, Inc. has a 52 week low of $219.18 and a 52 week high of $332.37.

Ameriprise Financial (NYSE:AMP – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 26th. The financial services provider reported $6.15 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $5.77 by $0.38. The business had revenue of $3.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.56 billion. Ameriprise Financial had a return on equity of 48.36% and a net margin of 20.55%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $4.53 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Ameriprise Financial, Inc. will post 25.92 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 11th were issued a dividend of $1.13 per share. This represents a $4.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.50%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 10th. Ameriprise Financial’s dividend payout ratio is 19.59%.

Ameriprise Financial announced that its board has initiated a share buyback plan on Wednesday, January 26th that allows the company to repurchase $3.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the financial services provider to reacquire up to 8.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are often a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

In other Ameriprise Financial news, CEO James M. Cracchiolo sold 23,990 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $306.35, for a total value of $7,349,336.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO William F. Truscott sold 16,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $305.09, for a total value of $4,881,440.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 59,719 shares of company stock worth $18,459,090. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Ameriprise Financial, Inc operates as a holding company. The firm provides financial planning, asset management and insurance services to individuals, businesses and institutions. It operates through the following business segments: Advice & Wealth Management, Asset Management, Retirement & Protection Solutions, and Corporate & Other.

