Benedetti & Gucer Inc. Makes New $532,000 Investment in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BIV)

Benedetti & Gucer Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BIV – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 6,075 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $532,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of BIV. James Investment Research Inc. acquired a new stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $26,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 1,440.0% during the 3rd quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 308 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 288 shares during the period. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $28,000. Ibex Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Strategic Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $34,000.

Shares of BIV opened at $82.87 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $84.68 and a 200-day moving average of $87.46. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF has a one year low of $82.03 and a one year high of $91.56.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with an intermediate-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

