Benedetti & Gucer Inc. Purchases New Position in VanEck Vectors Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF (NASDAQ:ANGL)

Benedetti & Gucer Inc. purchased a new stake in VanEck Vectors Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF (NASDAQ:ANGL – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 8,082 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $266,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of ANGL. Janney Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of VanEck Vectors Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF during the third quarter worth $28,068,000. WBI Investments Inc. grew its stake in shares of VanEck Vectors Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF by 213.0% during the third quarter. WBI Investments Inc. now owns 1,153,453 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,932,000 after purchasing an additional 784,938 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in shares of VanEck Vectors Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF by 3.5% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 18,510,192 shares of the company’s stock worth $608,985,000 after purchasing an additional 630,151 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of VanEck Vectors Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF by 18.4% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,951,558 shares of the company’s stock worth $130,599,000 after purchasing an additional 613,622 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of VanEck Vectors Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF by 21.7% during the third quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,587,023 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,501,000 after purchasing an additional 461,771 shares during the period.

Get VanEck Vectors Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF alerts:

Shares of VanEck Vectors Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF stock opened at $30.49 on Friday. VanEck Vectors Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $29.61 and a 12 month high of $33.43. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $31.07 and a 200 day simple moving average of $32.31.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 7th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.087 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 1st. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.42%.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for VanEck Vectors Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VanEck Vectors Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.