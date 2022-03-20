Berenberg Bank Analysts Give Assicurazioni Generali (BIT:G) a €22.60 Price Target

Berenberg Bank set a €22.60 ($24.84) target price on Assicurazioni Generali (BIT:G – Get Rating) in a research report released on Wednesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on G. Credit Suisse Group set a €16.00 ($17.58) price objective on Assicurazioni Generali in a research report on Monday, December 6th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €21.00 ($23.08) price target on Assicurazioni Generali in a research report on Monday, January 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €19.00 ($20.88) price target on Assicurazioni Generali in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. Barclays set a €18.50 ($20.33) price target on Assicurazioni Generali in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Finally, UBS Group set a €18.75 ($20.60) price target on Assicurazioni Generali in a research report on Tuesday, March 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of €19.54 ($21.47).

Assicurazioni Generali has a 52-week low of €13.65 ($15.00) and a 52-week high of €16.48 ($18.11).

Assicurazioni Generali S.p.A. provides various insurance solutions. The company operates through four segments: Life; Non-Life; Asset Management; and Holding and Other Business. It offers saving and protection insurance products for individuals and family; unit linked products with investment purposes; and motor, liability, casualty, accident, health, and commercial and industrial risks insurance products.

