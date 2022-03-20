Berenberg Bank Analysts Give Grand City Properties (FRA:GYC) a €26.00 Price Target

Berenberg Bank set a €26.00 ($28.57) price target on Grand City Properties (FRA:GYC – Get Rating) in a report released on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on GYC. Nord/LB set a €22.00 ($24.18) price objective on shares of Grand City Properties in a research note on Thursday, November 25th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €27.50 ($30.22) price objective on shares of Grand City Properties in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €25.40 ($27.91) target price on Grand City Properties in a research note on Monday, December 13th. UBS Group set a €26.00 ($28.57) target price on Grand City Properties in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Barclays set a €21.50 ($23.63) target price on Grand City Properties in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of €24.16 ($26.54).

Shares of GYC opened at €20.36 ($22.37) on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is €19.40 and its two-hundred day moving average is €20.99. Grand City Properties has a 12 month low of €16.61 ($18.25) and a 12 month high of €20.14 ($22.13).

Grand City Properties SA engages in the residential real estate business in Germany, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company invests in, manages, and rents real estate properties in North Rhine-Westphalia and Berlin; metropolitan regions of Dresden, Leipzig, and Halle; and the cities in the north of Germany, Bremen, Hamburg, and Hannover, as well as other urban centers, such as Nuremberg, Munch, Mannheim, Frankfurt, and London.

