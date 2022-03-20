Berenberg Bank Reaffirms Sell Rating for ITM Power (LON:ITM)

Berenberg Bank reissued their sell rating on shares of ITM Power (LON:ITM – Get Rating) in a research note published on Wednesday, MarketBeat.com reports. Berenberg Bank currently has a GBX 225 ($2.93) price objective on the stock.

A number of other analysts also recently weighed in on ITM. Citigroup reissued a buy rating and set a GBX 550 ($7.15) target price on shares of ITM Power in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th. Barclays reissued an overweight rating and set a GBX 600 ($7.80) target price on shares of ITM Power in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Liberum Capital reissued a buy rating and set a GBX 691 ($8.99) target price on shares of ITM Power in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a sector perform rating and set a GBX 300 ($3.90) target price on shares of ITM Power in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of ITM Power from GBX 500 ($6.50) to GBX 410 ($5.33) and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of GBX 522 ($6.79).

LON:ITM opened at GBX 357 ($4.64) on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of £2.19 billion and a PE ratio of -62.63. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 302.63 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 389.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.59, a quick ratio of 5.59 and a current ratio of 5.94. ITM Power has a fifty-two week low of GBX 208.24 ($2.71) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 543 ($7.06).

ITM Power Plc designs, manufactures, and sells hydrogen energy systems for energy storage, transportation, and industrial sectors in the United Kingdom, Germany, France, Italy, the Netherlands, and the United States. It offers HGas for power-to-gas, clean fuel, and industrial hydrogen applications. The company is also involved in the research and development of scientific and engineering projects; development and manufacture of prototype products; and sale of electrolysis equipment and hydrogen storage solutions.

