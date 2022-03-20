Berry Global Group, Inc. (NYSE:BERY) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Berry Global Group, Inc. (NYSE:BERY – Get Rating) has been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the sixteen ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and eight have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $80.23.

BERY has been the topic of several recent research reports. Citigroup lifted their target price on Berry Global Group from $89.00 to $96.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Berry Global Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $71.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, February 1st. StockNews.com downgraded Berry Global Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 7th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Berry Global Group from $71.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Berry Global Group from $78.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 12th.

In related news, President Curt Begle sold 14,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.99, for a total value of $1,035,860.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of BERY. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in Berry Global Group by 689.4% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,051,892 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $225,168,000 after purchasing an additional 2,665,299 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in Berry Global Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $124,059,000. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Berry Global Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $115,332,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its holdings in Berry Global Group by 436.6% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,614,028 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $119,083,000 after purchasing an additional 1,313,231 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Monarch Alternative Capital LP boosted its stake in shares of Berry Global Group by 92.5% in the 3rd quarter. Monarch Alternative Capital LP now owns 1,251,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $76,161,000 after buying an additional 601,000 shares during the last quarter. 95.14% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE BERY traded up $0.37 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $60.34. 1,388,519 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,188,083. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.86, a current ratio of 1.76 and a quick ratio of 0.99. Berry Global Group has a twelve month low of $52.54 and a twelve month high of $74.73. The company has a market cap of $8.16 billion, a PE ratio of 11.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 1.35. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $63.52 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $65.73.

Berry Global Group (NYSE:BERY – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 3rd. The industrial products company reported $1.25 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.38 by ($0.13). Berry Global Group had a net margin of 5.07% and a return on equity of 28.70%. The firm had revenue of $3.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.43 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.12 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 13.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Berry Global Group will post 7.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Berry Global Group Company Profile (Get Rating)

Berry Global Group, Inc engages in the provision of value-added engineered materials, nonwoven specialty materials and consumer packaging with customized solutions. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Packaging International, Consumer Packaging North America, Engineered Materials and Health, Hygiene & Specialties.

