Best Buy Co., Inc. (NYSE:BBY) Shares Sold by Spire Wealth Management

Spire Wealth Management reduced its stake in shares of Best Buy Co., Inc. (NYSE:BBY – Get Rating) by 54.0% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 2,315 shares of the technology retailer’s stock after selling 2,720 shares during the quarter. Spire Wealth Management’s holdings in Best Buy were worth $235,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in BBY. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Best Buy by 15.5% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,096,882 shares of the technology retailer’s stock worth $126,119,000 after acquiring an additional 147,460 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc grew its holdings in Best Buy by 46.9% during the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,253 shares of the technology retailer’s stock worth $132,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Best Buy by 14.1% during the 3rd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 922 shares of the technology retailer’s stock worth $97,000 after acquiring an additional 114 shares in the last quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. grew its holdings in Best Buy by 94.5% during the 3rd quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 7,658 shares of the technology retailer’s stock worth $810,000 after acquiring an additional 3,720 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Veriti Management LLC acquired a new position in Best Buy during the 3rd quarter worth $364,000. 79.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

BBY has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Raymond James lowered shares of Best Buy from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, March 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Best Buy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $102.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of Best Buy from $110.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 28th. Telsey Advisory Group decreased their price target on shares of Best Buy from $150.00 to $125.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 28th. Finally, Guggenheim decreased their price target on shares of Best Buy from $140.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 4th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Best Buy presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $118.93.

Shares of NYSE:BBY opened at $101.84 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $24.50 billion, a PE ratio of 10.35, a P/E/G ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.52. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $99.04 and its 200 day moving average price is $107.60. Best Buy Co., Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $85.58 and a fifty-two week high of $141.97. The company has a quick ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40.

Best Buy (NYSE:BBY – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 3rd. The technology retailer reported $2.73 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.73. Best Buy had a net margin of 4.74% and a return on equity of 63.23%. The company had revenue of $16.37 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.54 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $3.48 EPS. Best Buy’s revenue was down 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Best Buy Co., Inc. will post 8.97 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 24th will be given a dividend of $0.88 per share. This represents a $3.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.46%. This is an increase from Best Buy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.70. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 23rd. Best Buy’s payout ratio is 28.46%.

In other news, insider Todd G. Hartman sold 2,000 shares of Best Buy stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.73, for a total value of $203,460.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Damien Harmon sold 365 shares of Best Buy stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.72, for a total transaction of $37,127.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.36% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Best Buy Co, Inc engages in the provision of consumer technology products and services. It operates through two business segments: Domestic and International. The Domestic segment includes operations in all states, districts, and territories of the U.S., operating under various brand names, including Best Buy, Best Buy Mobile, Geek Squad, Magnolia Audio Video, Napster, and Pacific Sales.

