Beyond Meat, Inc. to Post Q1 2022 Earnings of ($0.93) Per Share, Jefferies Financial Group Forecasts (NASDAQ:BYND)

Beyond Meat, Inc. (NASDAQ:BYND – Get Rating) – Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group reduced their Q1 2022 EPS estimates for shares of Beyond Meat in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, March 15th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst R. Dickerson now forecasts that the company will post earnings of ($0.93) per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of ($0.72). Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Beyond Meat’s Q2 2022 earnings at ($0.75) EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at ($0.72) EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.71) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($3.11) EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at ($0.65) EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at ($0.49) EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at ($0.45) EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at ($0.40) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($1.99) EPS and FY2024 earnings at ($1.74) EPS.

Beyond Meat (NASDAQ:BYND – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 23rd. The company reported ($1.27) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.71) by ($0.56). Beyond Meat had a negative net margin of 39.19% and a negative return on equity of 84.30%. The company had revenue of $100.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $101.92 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.34) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of other analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Beyond Meat from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on Beyond Meat from $47.00 to $40.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 7th. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on Beyond Meat from $64.00 to $50.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Barclays raised Beyond Meat from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $70.00 to $80.00 in a report on Monday, January 31st. Finally, Cowen cut their price objective on Beyond Meat from $53.00 to $42.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 25th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $69.06.

NASDAQ:BYND opened at $50.28 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.53, a quick ratio of 8.60 and a current ratio of 11.17. The company has a market cap of $3.19 billion, a PE ratio of -17.46 and a beta of 1.61. Beyond Meat has a 52-week low of $35.74 and a 52-week high of $160.28. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $54.85 and a 200 day simple moving average of $77.71.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in BYND. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its holdings in Beyond Meat by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 26,277 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,765,000 after purchasing an additional 102 shares during the last quarter. Close Asset Management Ltd lifted its position in Beyond Meat by 33.6% during the third quarter. Close Asset Management Ltd now owns 410 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 103 shares during the last quarter. Slow Capital Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Beyond Meat by 1.3% in the third quarter. Slow Capital Inc. now owns 11,992 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,262,000 after buying an additional 151 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Beyond Meat by 0.3% in the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 52,572 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,534,000 after buying an additional 156 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Truist Financial Corp raised its holdings in shares of Beyond Meat by 1.3% in the third quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 13,446 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,416,000 after buying an additional 170 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.18% of the company’s stock.

Beyond Meat, Inc engages in the provision of plant-based meats. Its products include ready-to-cook meat under The Beyond Burger and Beyond Sausage brands, and frozen meat, namely, Beyond Chicken Strips and Beyond Beef Crumbles. The company was founded by Ethan Walden Brown and Brent Taylor in 2009 and is headquartered in El Segundo, CA.

