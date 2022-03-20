Big Lots (NYSE:BIG) Issues Q1 2022 Earnings Guidance

Big Lots (NYSE:BIG – Get Rating) issued an update on its first quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $1.100-$1.200 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $1.280. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

Shares of NYSE:BIG traded up $1.25 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $39.08. 2,023,808 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,592,230. The stock has a market cap of $1.19 billion, a PE ratio of 7.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 2.21. The business’s fifty day moving average is $38.60 and its two-hundred day moving average is $43.41. Big Lots has a one year low of $31.43 and a one year high of $73.23.

Get Big Lots alerts:

Big Lots (NYSE:BIG – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 3rd. The company reported $1.75 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.89 by ($0.14). The company had revenue of $1.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.72 billion. Big Lots had a return on equity of 16.21% and a net margin of 2.89%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.59 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Big Lots will post 4.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 18th will be issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.07%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 17th. Big Lots’s dividend payout ratio is presently 23.08%.

Big Lots announced that its board has initiated a share buyback plan on Friday, December 3rd that allows the company to buyback $250.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the company to reacquire up to 17.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on BIG. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on shares of Big Lots from $48.00 to $45.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Barclays decreased their price objective on Big Lots from $45.00 to $40.00 and set an underweight rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Big Lots from a neutral rating to an underweight rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $54.00 to $31.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Big Lots from a hold rating to a strong sell rating and set a $42.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Finally, Loop Capital lowered their price target on Big Lots from $44.00 to $38.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 4th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Big Lots currently has a consensus rating of Sell and a consensus target price of $41.89.

In other news, EVP Nicholas E. Padovano sold 1,300 shares of Big Lots stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.39, for a total transaction of $46,007.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Big Lots by 23.2% during the fourth quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 6,454 shares of the company’s stock worth $291,000 after acquiring an additional 1,216 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in Big Lots by 21.5% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 6,834 shares of the company’s stock worth $295,000 after acquiring an additional 1,211 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in Big Lots during the fourth quarter valued at $395,000. LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in Big Lots by 30.3% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 19,571 shares of the company’s stock valued at $849,000 after purchasing an additional 4,551 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vident Investment Advisory LLC grew its position in shares of Big Lots by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 34,877 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,571,000 after purchasing an additional 1,099 shares during the period. 99.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Big Lots Company Profile (Get Rating)

Big Lots, Inc engages in the operation of retail stores. It operates through the Discount Retailing segment which includes merchandising categories such as furniture, seasonal, soft home, food, consumables, hard home, and electronics, toys, and accessories. The company was founded by Sol A. Shenk in 1967 and is headquartered in Columbus, OH.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Big Lots Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Big Lots and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.