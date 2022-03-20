BioAtla (BCAB) versus Its Peers Head to Head Contrast

BioAtla (NASDAQ:BCAB – Get Rating) is one of 250 publicly-traded companies in the “Biological products, except diagnostic” industry, but how does it compare to its peers? We will compare BioAtla to related businesses based on the strength of its analyst recommendations, profitability, valuation, institutional ownership, dividends, risk and earnings.

Profitability

This table compares BioAtla and its peers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets BioAtla N/A -46.80% -39.03% BioAtla Competitors -2,188.06% -67.83% -28.01%

This is a breakdown of current ratings and target prices for BioAtla and its peers, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score BioAtla 0 0 3 0 3.00 BioAtla Competitors 1471 5380 11122 202 2.55

BioAtla presently has a consensus target price of $75.33, indicating a potential upside of 1,205.60%. As a group, “Biological products, except diagnostic” companies have a potential upside of 90.79%. Given BioAtla’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, research analysts plainly believe BioAtla is more favorable than its peers.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

70.6% of BioAtla shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 53.7% of shares of all “Biological products, except diagnostic” companies are owned by institutional investors. 35.5% of BioAtla shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 16.8% of shares of all “Biological products, except diagnostic” companies are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares BioAtla and its peers revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio BioAtla $250,000.00 -$95.40 million -2.08 BioAtla Competitors $696.49 million $95.57 million -0.53

BioAtla’s peers have higher revenue and earnings than BioAtla. BioAtla is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its peers, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Risk & Volatility

BioAtla has a beta of 2.93, meaning that its stock price is 193% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, BioAtla’s peers have a beta of 0.65, meaning that their average stock price is 35% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

BioAtla beats its peers on 8 of the 13 factors compared.

BioAtla Company Profile (Get Rating)

BioAtla, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, develops specific and selective antibody-based therapeutics for the treatment of various cancers. Its lead product candidate is BA3011, a conditionally active biologic (CAB) antibody-drug conjugate (ADC) for soft tissue and bone sarcoma tumors, non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC), and other tumor types. It also develops BA3021, a CAB ADC for NSCLC and Melanoma; and BA3071, which is a CAB anti-cytotoxic T-lymphocyte-associated antigen 4 antibody for renal cell carcinoma, NSCLC, small cell lung cancer, hepatocellular carcinoma, melanoma, bladder cancer, gastric cancer, and cervical cancer. The company was founded in 2007 and is based in San Diego, California.

