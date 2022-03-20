BIOLASE (NASDAQ:BIOL) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of BIOLASE (NASDAQ:BIOL – Get Rating) in a research report issued on Friday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the medical technology company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of BIOLASE from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th.

Shares of NASDAQ:BIOL opened at $0.35 on Friday. BIOLASE has a 1-year low of $0.31 and a 1-year high of $1.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 2.87 and a current ratio of 3.91. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $0.37 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.48.

BIOLASE ( NASDAQ:BIOL Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, March 17th. The medical technology company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.03). BIOLASE had a negative net margin of 41.23% and a negative return on equity of 59.30%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.07) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that BIOLASE will post -0.1 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC acquired a new position in BIOLASE in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $511,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in BIOLASE by 67.8% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 172,521 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $120,000 after buying an additional 69,704 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC purchased a new stake in BIOLASE in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in BIOLASE in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in BIOLASE in the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. 14.78% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BIOLASE Company Profile

BIOLASE, Inc is a medical device company, which engages in developing, manufacturing, marketing and sale of laser systems in dentistry and medicine. It operates through Waterlase (all-tissue) systems, and Diode (soft-tissue) systems products. The Waterlase systems uses a patented combination of water and laser energy to perform procedures using drills, scalpels, and other traditional dental instruments for cutting soft and hard tissue.

