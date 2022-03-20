BioNTech (NASDAQ:BNTX) PT Set at $230.00 by Jefferies Financial Group

BioNTech (NASDAQ:BNTX – Get Rating) has been assigned a $230.00 target price by stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Jefferies Financial Group’s target price suggests a potential upside of 31.84% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on BNTX. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of BioNTech from $284.00 to $217.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 1st. TheStreet cut shares of BioNTech from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. Redburn Partners raised shares of BioNTech from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a $225.00 price target on shares of BioNTech in a report on Thursday, December 9th. Finally, Bank of America increased their target price on shares of BioNTech from $341.00 to $349.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, December 6th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, BioNTech has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $271.00.

BNTX opened at $174.46 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $161.90 and a two-hundred day moving average of $241.10. BioNTech has a 52-week low of $92.93 and a 52-week high of $464.00. The company has a quick ratio of 2.68, a current ratio of 2.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The company has a market cap of $42.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.03 and a beta of -0.70.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of BNTX. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in BioNTech during the third quarter valued at about $25,000. KRS Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in BioNTech during the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV purchased a new stake in BioNTech during the third quarter valued at about $27,000. Activest Wealth Management purchased a new stake in BioNTech during the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new stake in shares of BioNTech in the fourth quarter worth approximately $36,000. Institutional investors own 15.13% of the company’s stock.

BioNTech SE, a biotechnology company, develops and commercializes immunotherapies for cancer and other infectious diseases. The company is involved in the developing of FixVac product candidates, including BNT111, which is in Phase I clinical trial for advance melanoma; BNT112 that is in Phase I/IIa trial for prostate cancer; BNT113, which is in Phase I/II trial to treat HPV+ head and neck cancers; BNT114 that is in Phase I clinical trial for triple negative breast cancer; BNT115 in a Phase I trial in ovarian cancer; and BNT116 for non-small cell lung cancer.It also develops neoantigen specific immunotherapies, such as Autogene cevumeran (BNT122), which is in Phase II clinical trial for first-line melanoma, as well as in Phase I clinical trial to treat multiple solid tumors; mRNA intratumoral immunotherapy comprising SAR441000 that is in Phase I clinical trial for solid tumors; and BNT141 and BNT142 to treat multiple solid tumors.

