Black Diamond Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BDTX) Announces Earnings Results

Black Diamond Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BDTX – Get Rating) announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The company reported ($0.71) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.00) by $0.29, MarketWatch Earnings reports.
Shares of Black Diamond Therapeutics stock traded up $0.15 on Friday, reaching $3.17. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 355,935 shares, compared to its average volume of 207,390. The company has a market capitalization of $114.85 million, a P/E ratio of -0.94 and a beta of 1.56. Black Diamond Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $2.60 and a 52-week high of $29.02. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $3.61 and a 200-day moving average price of $6.10.
Separately, Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on Black Diamond Therapeutics from $10.00 to $4.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $28.25.
About Black Diamond Therapeutics (Get Rating)
Black Diamond Therapeutics, Inc, a biotechnology company, discover and develops small molecule, tumor-agnostic therapies. Its lead product candidate is BDTX-189, an irreversible small molecule inhibitor that is designed to block the function of family of oncogenic proteins defined by driver mutations across a range of tumor types, and which affect the epidermal growth factor receptor (EGFR), the tyrosine-protein kinase, or human epidermal growth factor receptor 2.
