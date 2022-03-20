Black Diamond Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BDTX) Announces Earnings Results

Black Diamond Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BDTX – Get Rating) announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The company reported ($0.71) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.00) by $0.29, MarketWatch Earnings reports.

Shares of Black Diamond Therapeutics stock traded up $0.15 on Friday, reaching $3.17. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 355,935 shares, compared to its average volume of 207,390. The company has a market capitalization of $114.85 million, a P/E ratio of -0.94 and a beta of 1.56. Black Diamond Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $2.60 and a 52-week high of $29.02. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $3.61 and a 200-day moving average price of $6.10.

Separately, Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on Black Diamond Therapeutics from $10.00 to $4.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $28.25.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of BDTX. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Black Diamond Therapeutics by 4,599.9% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 601,020 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,327,000 after buying an additional 588,232 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Black Diamond Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at approximately $90,000. UBS Group AG increased its position in shares of Black Diamond Therapeutics by 48.0% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 16,821 shares of the company’s stock valued at $143,000 after buying an additional 5,454 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of Black Diamond Therapeutics by 22.0% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 99,384 shares of the company’s stock valued at $841,000 after buying an additional 17,889 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in shares of Black Diamond Therapeutics by 59.1% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 59,125 shares of the company’s stock valued at $316,000 after buying an additional 21,969 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.74% of the company’s stock.

About Black Diamond Therapeutics

Black Diamond Therapeutics, Inc, a biotechnology company, discover and develops small molecule, tumor-agnostic therapies. Its lead product candidate is BDTX-189, an irreversible small molecule inhibitor that is designed to block the function of family of oncogenic proteins defined by driver mutations across a range of tumor types, and which affect the epidermal growth factor receptor (EGFR), the tyrosine-protein kinase, or human epidermal growth factor receptor 2.

