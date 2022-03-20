Black Diamond Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BDTX) PT Lowered to $4.00 at Stifel Nicolaus

Black Diamond Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BDTX – Get Rating) had its price target reduced by research analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from $10.00 to $4.00 in a report released on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a “hold” rating on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus’ target price would indicate a potential upside of 26.18% from the company’s current price.

Shares of Black Diamond Therapeutics stock opened at $3.17 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $114.85 million, a P/E ratio of -0.94 and a beta of 1.56. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $3.61 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $6.10. Black Diamond Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $2.60 and a 12-month high of $29.02.

Black Diamond Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BDTX – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, March 17th. The company reported ($0.71) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.00) by $0.29. Analysts expect that Black Diamond Therapeutics will post -3.94 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Black Diamond Therapeutics by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,248,467 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,985,000 after acquiring an additional 57,837 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Black Diamond Therapeutics by 26.6% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 761,091 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,439,000 after acquiring an additional 160,071 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Black Diamond Therapeutics by 13.2% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 396,167 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,111,000 after acquiring an additional 46,187 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Black Diamond Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,054,000. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Black Diamond Therapeutics by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 364,653 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,944,000 after acquiring an additional 8,950 shares during the period. 65.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Black Diamond Therapeutics, Inc, a biotechnology company, discover and develops small molecule, tumor-agnostic therapies. Its lead product candidate is BDTX-189, an irreversible small molecule inhibitor that is designed to block the function of family of oncogenic proteins defined by driver mutations across a range of tumor types, and which affect the epidermal growth factor receptor (EGFR), the tyrosine-protein kinase, or human epidermal growth factor receptor 2.

