Black Diamond Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BDTX) PT Lowered to $4.00 at Stifel Nicolaus

Black Diamond Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BDTX – Get Rating) had its price target reduced by research analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from $10.00 to $4.00 in a report released on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a “hold” rating on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus’ target price would indicate a potential upside of 26.18% from the company’s current price.
Shares of Black Diamond Therapeutics stock opened at $3.17 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $114.85 million, a P/E ratio of -0.94 and a beta of 1.56. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $3.61 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $6.10. Black Diamond Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $2.60 and a 12-month high of $29.02.
Black Diamond Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BDTX – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, March 17th. The company reported ($0.71) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.00) by $0.29. Analysts expect that Black Diamond Therapeutics will post -3.94 EPS for the current year.
Black Diamond Therapeutics Company Profile (Get Rating)
Black Diamond Therapeutics, Inc, a biotechnology company, discover and develops small molecule, tumor-agnostic therapies. Its lead product candidate is BDTX-189, an irreversible small molecule inhibitor that is designed to block the function of family of oncogenic proteins defined by driver mutations across a range of tumor types, and which affect the epidermal growth factor receptor (EGFR), the tyrosine-protein kinase, or human epidermal growth factor receptor 2.
