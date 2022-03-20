BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK) Shares Purchased by Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC

Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC lifted its stake in BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK – Get Rating) by 4.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 627 shares of the asset manager’s stock after purchasing an additional 27 shares during the quarter. Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC’s holdings in BlackRock were worth $574,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Disciplined Investments LLC acquired a new stake in BlackRock during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in BlackRock by 171.4% in the third quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC now owns 38 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 24 shares during the period. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in BlackRock during the 3rd quarter worth about $33,000. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in BlackRock during the 3rd quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Sound Income Strategies LLC increased its position in shares of BlackRock by 52.0% during the fourth quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 38 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 13 shares in the last quarter. 93.44% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BlackRock stock opened at $738.59 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $772.76 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $860.22. BlackRock, Inc. has a 1 year low of $660.15 and a 1 year high of $973.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 3.02 and a current ratio of 3.02. The firm has a market cap of $112.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.22.

BlackRock ( NYSE:BLK Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Friday, January 14th. The asset manager reported $10.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $10.16 by $0.26. BlackRock had a net margin of 30.46% and a return on equity of 16.54%. The company had revenue of $5.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.15 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $10.18 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that BlackRock, Inc. will post 41.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 23rd. Investors of record on Monday, March 7th will be issued a $4.88 dividend. This represents a $19.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.64%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 4th. This is an increase from BlackRock’s previous quarterly dividend of $4.13. BlackRock’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 51.09%.

BLK has been the topic of several recent research reports. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on BlackRock from $1,051.00 to $1,043.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on BlackRock from $1,125.00 to $1,024.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 18th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on BlackRock from $756.00 to $795.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. BNP Paribas lowered BlackRock from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $725.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, March 8th. Finally, Bank of America initiated coverage on BlackRock in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, BlackRock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $939.50.

In other news, Director Mark Mccombe sold 1,400 shares of BlackRock stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $819.32, for a total transaction of $1,147,048.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.16% of the company’s stock.

BlackRock, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to institutional, intermediary, and individual investors including corporate, public, union, and industry pension plans, insurance companies, third-party mutual funds, endowments, public institutions, governments, foundations, charities, sovereign wealth funds, corporations, official institutions, and banks.

