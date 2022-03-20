BLB&B Advisors LLC Has $364,000 Stake in The Blackstone Group Inc. (NYSE:BX)

BLB&B Advisors LLC reduced its stake in shares of The Blackstone Group Inc. (NYSE:BX – Get Rating) by 7.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,815 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 235 shares during the quarter. BLB&B Advisors LLC’s holdings in The Blackstone Group were worth $364,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BX. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of The Blackstone Group by 9.0% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 20,477,273 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,989,163,000 after buying an additional 1,691,281 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in shares of The Blackstone Group by 8.1% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 17,924,375 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $2,085,321,000 after buying an additional 1,348,941 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of The Blackstone Group by 4.0% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 7,959,971 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $924,679,000 after buying an additional 305,577 shares in the last quarter. GQG Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of The Blackstone Group by 30.2% in the third quarter. GQG Partners LLC now owns 6,334,322 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $736,843,000 after buying an additional 1,471,093 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its stake in shares of The Blackstone Group by 0.7% in the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 3,883,035 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $451,752,000 after buying an additional 26,159 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.09% of the company’s stock.

Get The Blackstone Group alerts:

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on BX shares. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on The Blackstone Group in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $135.00 target price for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on The Blackstone Group to $176.00 in a report on Thursday, January 13th. Zacks Investment Research cut The Blackstone Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $130.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, December 22nd. Bank of America initiated coverage on The Blackstone Group in a report on Thursday, December 16th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on The Blackstone Group from $165.00 to $166.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 31st. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $135.40.

In related news, major shareholder Holdings L.P. Blackstone III sold 9,629 shares of The Blackstone Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.21, for a total value of $579,762.09. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, Director Ruth Porat bought 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 25th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $126.21 per share, for a total transaction of $631,050.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 585,233 shares of company stock worth $37,879,695. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

BX traded up $2.92 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $122.85. 10,428,825 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,456,827. The stock has a market capitalization of $84.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.09, a PEG ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 0.70. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $121.44 and its 200 day simple moving average is $127.82. The Blackstone Group Inc. has a one year low of $71.34 and a one year high of $149.78.

The Blackstone Group (NYSE:BX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The asset manager reported $1.71 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.34 by $0.37. The company had revenue of $4.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.12 billion. The Blackstone Group had a return on equity of 17.72% and a net margin of 25.94%. The Blackstone Group’s revenue was up 59.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.13 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that The Blackstone Group Inc. will post 5.34 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 7th were given a dividend of $1.45 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 4th. This represents a $5.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.72%. This is a positive change from The Blackstone Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.03. The Blackstone Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 71.25%.

The Blackstone Group Company Profile (Get Rating)

Blackstone, Inc engages in the provision of investment and fund management services. It operates through the following segments: Private Equity, Real Estate, Hedge Fund Solutions and Credit. The Private Equity segment consists of its flagship corporate private equity funds, Blackstone Capital Partners funds, sector-focused corporate private equity funds, including energy-focused funds, Blackstone Energy Partners funds, and Blackstone Core Equity Partners.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for The Blackstone Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Blackstone Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.