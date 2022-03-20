BLB&B Advisors LLC Reduces Stock Position in Waters Co. (NYSE:WAT)

BLB&B Advisors LLC reduced its position in shares of Waters Co. (NYSE:WAT – Get Rating) by 50.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 600 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 600 shares during the period. BLB&B Advisors LLC’s holdings in Waters were worth $224,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Waters by 1.4% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,737,944 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $2,050,168,000 after purchasing an additional 80,183 shares during the period. Fundsmith LLP boosted its holdings in shares of Waters by 2.3% during the third quarter. Fundsmith LLP now owns 4,511,194 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $1,611,850,000 after purchasing an additional 103,155 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its stake in Waters by 23.3% in the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,267,712 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $468,178,000 after buying an additional 239,299 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Waters by 9.6% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,161,296 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $414,147,000 after buying an additional 101,669 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its stake in Waters by 16.9% in the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 928,808 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $331,863,000 after buying an additional 134,304 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.95% of the company’s stock.

Separately, SVB Leerink decreased their price target on shares of Waters from $375.00 to $350.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Waters presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $369.67.

Shares of NYSE WAT traded up $7.35 on Friday, reaching $338.14. 901,067 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 319,282. Waters Co. has a 12 month low of $264.88 and a 12 month high of $428.22. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $322.09 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $347.82. The company has a market cap of $20.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.30 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a quick ratio of 1.87, a current ratio of 2.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.12.

Waters (NYSE:WAT – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 1st. The medical instruments supplier reported $3.67 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.47 by $0.20. Waters had a net margin of 24.87% and a return on equity of 239.12%. The business had revenue of $836.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $820.40 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $3.65 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Waters Co. will post 11.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Waters Corp. engages in the provision of workflow solutions involving liquid chromatography, mass spectrometry, and thermal analysis. It operates through the Waters and TA (TA Instruments) segments. The Waters segment consists of liquid chromatography instruments, mass spectrometry, and precision chemistry consumable products and services.

