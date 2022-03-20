BLB&B Advisors LLC Sells 205 Shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VV)

BLB&B Advisors LLC reduced its stake in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VV – Get Rating) by 2.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,374 shares of the company’s stock after selling 205 shares during the period. BLB&B Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF were worth $2,072,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Chicago Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $35,000. Barclays PLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Ibex Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $50,000. WestHill Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $84,000. Finally, Strategic Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $104,000.

Get Vanguard Large-Cap ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA:VV traded up $2.49 during trading on Friday, hitting $205.40. 508,393 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 461,727. The business’s 50 day moving average is $203.44 and its 200-day moving average is $209.72. Vanguard Large-Cap ETF has a 1-year low of $179.46 and a 1-year high of $222.59.

Vanguard Large-Cap Index Fund (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of large-capitalization stocks. The Fund employs a passive management investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market 750 Index, a diversified index predominantly made up of stocks of large United States companies.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VV – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Large-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Large-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.