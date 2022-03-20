BLB&B Advisors LLC Sells 6,075 Shares of The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC)

BLB&B Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC – Get Rating) by 8.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 68,615 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 6,075 shares during the quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group accounts for approximately 0.9% of BLB&B Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest holding. BLB&B Advisors LLC’s holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group were worth $13,759,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Tompkins Financial Corp acquired a new position in The PNC Financial Services Group during the third quarter worth $29,000. D Orazio & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group in the third quarter valued at $31,000. Kozak & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group in the third quarter valued at $34,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. increased its holdings in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 106.7% in the third quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 48,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 24,774 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bell Investment Advisors Inc acquired a new position in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group in the third quarter valued at $51,000. 82.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get The PNC Financial Services Group alerts:

NYSE PNC traded down $0.10 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $192.97. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,343,601 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,340,127. The stock has a market cap of $80.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.21, a P/E/G ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 1.29. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $202.21 and a 200-day simple moving average of $201.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.78. The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $168.44 and a 52 week high of $228.14.

The PNC Financial Services Group ( NYSE:PNC Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 18th. The financial services provider reported $3.68 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.61 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $5.13 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.10 billion. The PNC Financial Services Group had a net margin of 28.81% and a return on equity of 12.86%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $3.26 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. will post 14.24 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, February 5th. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 18th were issued a $1.25 dividend. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 14th. The PNC Financial Services Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 39.40%.

In related news, EVP Michael P. Lyons sold 5,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $182.59, for a total value of $1,004,245.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $209.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, December 6th. Argus upped their price target on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $220.00 to $245.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $215.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $240.00 price target on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $229.50 to $232.50 in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $220.21.

About The PNC Financial Services Group (Get Rating)

PNC Financial Services Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Retail Banking, Corporate & Institutional Banking, Asset Management Group, and BlackRock. The Retail Banking segment offers deposit, lending, brokerage, investment management, and cash management products and services to consumer and small business customers.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PNC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for The PNC Financial Services Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The PNC Financial Services Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.