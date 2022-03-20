BLB&B Advisors LLC Trims Stock Position in CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX)

BLB&B Advisors LLC cut its holdings in CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX – Get Rating) by 7.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 290,383 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 21,852 shares during the quarter. BLB&B Advisors LLC’s holdings in CSX were worth $10,918,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in CSX. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of CSX by 165.1% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,695,661 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $214,798,000 after purchasing an additional 4,169,640 shares during the period. Marshall Wace North America L.P. boosted its position in shares of CSX by 57.4% during the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 118,373 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $3,796,000 after acquiring an additional 43,181 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its position in shares of CSX by 253.1% during the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 1,625,711 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $52,152,000 after acquiring an additional 1,165,358 shares during the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in CSX by 56.6% in the third quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 10,083 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $299,000 after buying an additional 3,643 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rede Wealth LLC lifted its position in CSX by 8.5% in the third quarter. Rede Wealth LLC now owns 18,919 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $563,000 after buying an additional 1,475 shares during the last quarter. 73.22% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the company. StockNews.com lowered CSX from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, March 5th. Wolfe Research decreased their target price on CSX from $41.00 to $40.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 21st. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on CSX from $26.00 to $25.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on CSX from $42.00 to $41.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, January 24th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised CSX from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $37.00 to $39.00 in a report on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, CSX presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $38.55.

NASDAQ:CSX traded up $0.01 on Friday, hitting $36.31. The company had a trading volume of 22,635,067 shares, compared to its average volume of 18,795,858. The company has a current ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20. CSX Co. has a 52 week low of $29.49 and a 52 week high of $38.63. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $34.85 and a two-hundred day moving average of $34.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $79.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.61, a PEG ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 1.22.

CSX (NASDAQ:CSX – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 20th. The transportation company reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.01. CSX had a net margin of 30.19% and a return on equity of 26.34%. The business had revenue of $3.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.32 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.35 earnings per share. CSX’s revenue was up 21.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that CSX Co. will post 1.79 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Monday, February 28th were paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 25th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.10%. This is a boost from CSX’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09. CSX’s payout ratio is currently 23.81%.

About CSX

CSX Corp. engages in the provision of rail-based freight transportation services. Its services include rail service, the transport of intermodal containers and trailers, rail-to-truck transfers and bulk commodity operations. The company was founded in 1827 and is headquartered in Jacksonville, FL.

