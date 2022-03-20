Boardwalk REIT (TSE:BEI.UN) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Boardwalk REIT (TSE:BEI.UN – Get Rating) have been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the ten research firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is C$62.83.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. TD Securities cut shares of Boardwalk REIT from an “action list buy” rating to a “buy” rating and set a C$70.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, March 15th. National Bankshares lifted their target price on shares of Boardwalk REIT from C$65.50 to C$67.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 28th. Desjardins cut shares of Boardwalk REIT to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. CIBC boosted their price objective on shares of Boardwalk REIT from C$57.00 to C$61.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, February 28th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Boardwalk REIT from C$63.00 to C$69.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 28th.

Shares of Boardwalk REIT stock traded down C$1.91 during trading on Friday, hitting C$58.48. 497,221 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 155,404. The company has a quick ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 0.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 102.21. Boardwalk REIT has a fifty-two week low of C$35.88 and a fifty-two week high of C$61.77. The stock has a market capitalization of C$2.96 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.10. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of C$56.30 and a 200 day moving average price of C$53.33.

Boardwalk REIT strives to be Canada's friendliest communities and currently owns and operates more than 200 communities with over 33,000 residential units totaling over 28 million net rentable square feet. Boardwalk's principal objectives are to provide its Residents with the best quality communities and superior customer service, while providing Unitholders with sustainable monthly cash distributions, and increase the value of its trust units through selective acquisitions, dispositions, development, and effective management of its residential multi-family communities.

