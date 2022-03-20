Bodycote (OTCMKTS:BYPLF) Given New GBX 800 Price Target at Royal Bank of Canada

Bodycote (OTCMKTS:BYPLF – Get Rating) had its price objective boosted by equities researchers at Royal Bank of Canada from GBX 725 ($9.43) to GBX 800 ($10.40) in a research note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on the company. Barclays cut their price objective on Bodycote from GBX 835 ($10.86) to GBX 800 ($10.40) in a research report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Bodycote from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 15th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “underweight” rating on shares of Bodycote in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $538.33.

Shares of BYPLF stock opened at $13.00 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $13.00 and a 200 day moving average of $12.97. Bodycote has a twelve month low of $10.05 and a twelve month high of $13.00.

Bodycote Plc engages in the provision of thermal processing services. Its thermal processing services comprises of core technologies, which include heat treatments, metal joining, hot isostatic pressing, and surface technology. It operates through the Aerospace, Defense and Energy; and Automotive and General Industrial segments.

