Bombardier Inc. (OTCMKTS:BDRBF) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Bombardier Inc. (OTCMKTS:BDRBF – Get Rating) has earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the twelve ratings firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and seven have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $2.56.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Scotiabank upgraded shares of Bombardier from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 25th. National Bank Financial raised their price objective on shares of Bombardier from C$2.50 to C$2.65 in a research note on Friday, February 11th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of Bombardier from C$2.75 to C$2.85 in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Desjardins increased their target price on shares of Bombardier from C$2.75 to C$3.25 in a report on Monday, February 14th. Finally, CIBC upgraded shares of Bombardier from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 25th.

Get Bombardier alerts:

BDRBF stock traded up $0.03 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $1.18. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 489,558 shares, compared to its average volume of 787,909. Bombardier has a twelve month low of $0.56 and a twelve month high of $1.88. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $1.26 and its 200 day moving average price is $1.41.

Bombardier ( OTCMKTS:BDRBF Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 10th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.05.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Ancora Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Bombardier during the third quarter valued at about $32,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in Bombardier in the third quarter worth about $197,000. Finally, HWG Holdings LP acquired a new stake in Bombardier in the fourth quarter worth about $86,000.

About Bombardier (Get Rating)

Bombardier, Inc engages in the design, development, and manufacture of business aircraft. It operates through the Business Aircraft Segment and Customer Services Segment. The Business Aircraft segment includes the manufacture of three families of business jets spanning from the light to large categories.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Bombardier Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bombardier and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.