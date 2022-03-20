Boson Protocol (BOSON) Price Hits $0.87

Boson Protocol (BOSON) traded down 7.1% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on March 20th. One Boson Protocol coin can now be bought for about $0.87 or 0.00002102 BTC on exchanges. Boson Protocol has a market cap of $63.41 million and approximately $2.64 million worth of Boson Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Boson Protocol has traded up 14.5% against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Boson Protocol alerts:

Dash (DASH) traded 11.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $114.21 or 0.00276321 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.52 or 0.00010940 BTC.

Immutable X (IMX) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.99 or 0.00004809 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00001243 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $14.16 or 0.00034265 BTC.

Inverse Finance (INV) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $320.99 or 0.00776628 BTC.

Meme (MEME) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $409.51 or 0.00754320 BTC.

CPChain (CPC) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0069 or 0.00000017 BTC.

SYNC Network (SYNC) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0194 or 0.00000047 BTC.

Memetic / PepeCoin (MEME) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0413 or 0.00000100 BTC.

Boson Protocol Profile

Boson Protocol (BOSON) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Boson Protocol’s total supply is 200,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 72,991,818 coins. Boson Protocol’s official Twitter account is @BosonProtocol

According to CryptoCompare, “BosonCoin is a Proof of Work/Proof of Stake cryptocurrency using the X11 hashing algorithm. BosonCoin is named after the Boson, a subatomic particle, such as a photon, that has zero or integral spin and follows the statistical description given by S. N. Bose and Einstein. “

Buying and Selling Boson Protocol

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Boson Protocol directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Boson Protocol should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Boson Protocol using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Boson Protocol Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Boson Protocol and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.