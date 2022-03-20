Boston Properties, Inc. (NYSE:BXP) Shares Sold by New Mexico Educational Retirement Board

New Mexico Educational Retirement Board lowered its position in shares of Boston Properties, Inc. (NYSE:BXP – Get Rating) by 6.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,723 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 600 shares during the period. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board’s holdings in Boston Properties were worth $1,005,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Arkadios Wealth Advisors raised its holdings in shares of Boston Properties by 18.3% in the third quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 582 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $63,000 after buying an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of Boston Properties by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 8,900 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,025,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Boston Properties by 1.9% in the third quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,584 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $605,000 after buying an additional 104 shares during the last quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Boston Properties by 4.7% during the third quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 2,470 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $268,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Boston Properties by 0.6% during the third quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 18,645 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,020,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.96% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Raymond A. Ritchey sold 21,102 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.52, for a total value of $2,543,213.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 1.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several research firms recently issued reports on BXP. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of Boston Properties from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $118.00 to $131.00 in a report on Monday, January 3rd. Mizuho increased their price target on shares of Boston Properties from $115.00 to $120.00 in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Evercore ISI raised shares of Boston Properties from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Sunday, December 5th. BMO Capital Markets raised shares of Boston Properties from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $125.00 to $140.00 in a report on Friday, January 7th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Boston Properties from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Boston Properties has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $129.27.

BXP stock opened at $124.55 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $119.79 and its 200-day simple moving average is $116.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.46 billion, a PE ratio of 39.29, a P/E/G ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 1.09. Boston Properties, Inc. has a 12 month low of $100.53 and a 12 month high of $128.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64, a current ratio of 4.54 and a quick ratio of 4.54.

Boston Properties (NYSE:BXP – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.18 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.68. The business had revenue of $731.06 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $729.00 million. Boston Properties had a net margin of 17.49% and a return on equity of 6.26%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.37 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Boston Properties, Inc. will post 7.4 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 31st were given a $0.98 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 30th. This represents a $3.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.15%. Boston Properties’s dividend payout ratio is presently 123.66%.

Boston Properties (NYSE:BXP) is the largest publicly-held developer and owner of Class A office properties in the United States, concentrated in five markets – Boston, Los Angeles, New York, San Francisco and Washington, DC. The Company is a fully integrated real estate company, organized as a real estate investment trust (REIT), that develops, manages, operates, acquires and owns a diverse portfolio of primarily Class A office space.

