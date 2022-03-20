Bottomline Technologies (de), Inc. (NASDAQ:EPAY) Receives $54.00 Average PT from Analysts

Bottomline Technologies (de), Inc. (NASDAQ:EPAY – Get Rating) has earned an average rating of “Hold” from the nine research firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation and seven have assigned a hold recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $54.00.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on EPAY shares. Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of Bottomline Technologies (de) in a research report on Friday, December 17th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Bottomline Technologies (de) from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. Craig Hallum cut Bottomline Technologies (de) from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $57.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, December 20th. Raymond James cut Bottomline Technologies (de) from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, December 20th. Finally, Barrington Research lowered Bottomline Technologies (de) from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 17th.

NASDAQ EPAY traded up $0.24 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $56.69. 1,399,036 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,006,989. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $56.53 and its 200-day simple moving average is $49.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.55 billion, a P/E ratio of -113.38 and a beta of 1.38. Bottomline Technologies has a 1 year low of $36.05 and a 1 year high of $56.80. The company has a quick ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32.

In other Bottomline Technologies (de) news, CEO Robert A. Eberle sold 6,889 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.66, for a total transaction of $390,330.74. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, Director Nigel K. Savory sold 5,459 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.66, for a total value of $309,306.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders sold 16,348 shares of company stock worth $924,518. Company insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Bottomline Technologies (de) by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 281,691 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $10,446,000 after buying an additional 4,557 shares during the period. Trexquant Investment LP raised its holdings in Bottomline Technologies (de) by 60.3% during the third quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 10,539 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $414,000 after purchasing an additional 3,963 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in Bottomline Technologies (de) by 82.7% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 183,822 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $6,816,000 after purchasing an additional 83,183 shares during the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. acquired a new position in Bottomline Technologies (de) during the third quarter worth $35,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Bottomline Technologies (de) by 53.3% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,102,116 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $43,291,000 after purchasing an additional 383,124 shares during the last quarter. 87.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Bottomline Technologies, Inc engages in facilitating electronic payments and transaction settlements between businesses, vendors, and banks. It operates through the following segments: Cloud Solutions, Banking Solutions, Payments and Transactional Documents, and Other. The Cloud Solutions segment provides customers with SaaS technology offerings that facilitate electronic payment, electronic invoicing, and spend management.

