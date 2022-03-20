Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO) Insider Sells $8,113,875.27 in Stock

Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Rating) insider Thomas H. Krause sold 13,863 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $585.29, for a total transaction of $8,113,875.27. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Shares of NASDAQ AVGO opened at $610.41 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $583.11 and a 200-day simple moving average of $564.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $249.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a quick ratio of 2.20, a current ratio of 2.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71. Broadcom Inc. has a 52 week low of $419.14 and a 52 week high of $677.76.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, March 3rd. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $8.39 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $8.08 by $0.31. The business had revenue of $7.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.61 billion. Broadcom had a net margin of 27.47% and a return on equity of 50.20%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $5.78 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 15.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Broadcom Inc. will post 32.17 EPS for the current year.

Broadcom announced that its board has initiated a stock buyback program on Thursday, December 9th that permits the company to buyback $10.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the semiconductor manufacturer to purchase up to 4.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are typically an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 22nd will be given a dividend of $4.10 per share. This represents a $16.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.69%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 21st. Broadcom’s payout ratio is currently 93.50%.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Broadcom during the third quarter worth about $25,000. Investment Research & Advisory Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Broadcom during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. TFO TDC LLC acquired a new stake in Broadcom during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Broadcom during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Finally, Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Broadcom during the third quarter valued at about $27,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.22% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on AVGO. Cowen upped their price target on shares of Broadcom from $500.00 to $615.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 10th. The analyst said its margin and FCF profile remains unmatched and its $10B buyback signals commitment to capital returns though management and he wouldn’t exclude further M&A. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of Broadcom from $680.00 to $750.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 3rd. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Broadcom from $723.00 to $703.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 4th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Broadcom from $565.00 to $635.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 10th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of Broadcom from $580.00 to $620.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-two have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Broadcom presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $673.64.

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies various semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software.

