Brokerages Anticipate Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI) Will Announce Earnings of $3.62 Per Share

Wall Street analysts forecast that Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI – Get Rating) will report earnings per share of $3.62 for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Seven analysts have made estimates for Cummins’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $3.99 and the lowest estimate coming in at $3.09. Cummins reported earnings per share of $4.04 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 10.4%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Tuesday, May 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Cummins will report full-year earnings of $17.57 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $16.55 to $18.30. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $20.31 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $19.02 to $23.15. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Cummins.

Cummins (NYSE:CMI – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The company reported $2.85 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.08 by ($0.23). The firm had revenue of $5.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.81 billion. Cummins had a return on equity of 23.63% and a net margin of 8.87%. The business’s revenue was up .3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $3.36 earnings per share.

CMI has been the subject of several research analyst reports. UBS Group lowered Cummins from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $260.00 to $214.00 in a research note on Friday. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Cummins from $251.00 to $249.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on Cummins from $251.00 to $247.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, December 10th. StockNews.com upgraded Cummins from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Cummins from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $246.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, January 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Cummins presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $270.67.

Shares of NYSE:CMI opened at $206.75 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.45 billion, a PE ratio of 14.17, a P/E/G ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 1.74 and a quick ratio of 1.12. The business has a 50-day moving average of $216.46 and a two-hundred day moving average of $224.24. Cummins has a 12 month low of $189.50 and a 12 month high of $273.65.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, February 18th were issued a $1.45 dividend. This represents a $5.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.81%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 17th. Cummins’s dividend payout ratio is currently 39.75%.

Cummins declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase plan on Tuesday, December 14th that allows the company to repurchase $2.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the company to reacquire up to 6.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are usually a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

In other Cummins news, CFO Mark Andrew Smith sold 430 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $205.10, for a total transaction of $88,193.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Jill E. Cook sold 3,136 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $206.04, for a total value of $646,141.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 4,948 shares of company stock valued at $1,018,276 in the last three months. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Twelve Points Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cummins in the 4th quarter worth approximately $212,000. American Trust bought a new stake in shares of Cummins in the 4th quarter worth approximately $4,172,000. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT bought a new stake in shares of Cummins in the 4th quarter worth approximately $862,000. City Holding Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Cummins by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. City Holding Co. now owns 17,371 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,546,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares during the last quarter. Finally, City State Bank bought a new stake in shares of Cummins in the 4th quarter worth approximately $354,000. 79.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Cummins, Inc designs, manufactures and markets diesel and natural gas engines. It operates through the following segments: Engine, Distribution, Components, Power Systems, and New Power. The Engine segment manufactures and markets diesel and natural gas-powered engines under the Cummins brand name, for the heavy- and medium-duty truck, bus, recreational vehicle, light-duty automotive, construction, mining, marine, rail, oil and gas, defense, and agricultural markets.

