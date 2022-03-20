Brokerages Anticipate Inovio Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:INO) to Post -$0.28 Earnings Per Share

Analysts expect Inovio Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:INO – Get Rating) to post earnings of ($0.28) per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Inovio Pharmaceuticals’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.25) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.34). Inovio Pharmaceuticals posted earnings of ($0.27) per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 3.7%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings report on Monday, May 9th.

On average, analysts expect that Inovio Pharmaceuticals will report full year earnings of ($1.45) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.03) to ($1.06). For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of ($0.80) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.50) to ($0.10). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Inovio Pharmaceuticals.

Inovio Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:INO – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.50) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.33) by ($0.17). Inovio Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 62.49% and a negative net margin of 17,104.84%. The firm had revenue of $0.84 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.55 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.14) EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 85.0% on a year-over-year basis.

Several research firms recently weighed in on INO. Bank of America upgraded Inovio Pharmaceuticals from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $8.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Friday, January 21st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. HC Wainwright restated a “hold” rating on shares of Inovio Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. StockNews.com upgraded Inovio Pharmaceuticals to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on Inovio Pharmaceuticals from $6.00 to $5.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut their price target on Inovio Pharmaceuticals from $8.00 to $6.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 30th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $11.25.

INO stock opened at $3.76 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 6.82 and a current ratio of 6.82. The company has a market capitalization of $791.07 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.59 and a beta of 0.65. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $3.65 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $5.73. Inovio Pharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $2.76 and a fifty-two week high of $10.41.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. American Trust bought a new position in shares of Inovio Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter valued at $111,000. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Inovio Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter valued at $7,000,000. Barclays PLC lifted its holdings in shares of Inovio Pharmaceuticals by 194.3% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 250,969 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,252,000 after buying an additional 165,678 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in shares of Inovio Pharmaceuticals by 23.7% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 241,972 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,207,000 after buying an additional 46,314 shares during the period. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG lifted its holdings in shares of Inovio Pharmaceuticals by 5.2% during the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 135,512 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $676,000 after buying an additional 6,756 shares during the period. 36.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Inovio Pharmaceuticals, Inc engages in the provision of designed DNA medicines to treat and protect people from infectious diseases, cancer, and diseases associated with human papillomavirus. Its product pipeline include VGX-3100, INO-3107, INO-5410, INO-4800, and PENNVAX-GP. The company was founded by David B.

