Brokerages Anticipate Ribbon Communications Inc. (NASDAQ:RBBN) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $172.50 Million

Equities analysts expect that Ribbon Communications Inc. (NASDAQ:RBBN – Get Rating) will report sales of $172.50 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for Ribbon Communications’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $169.99 million and the highest is $175.00 million. Ribbon Communications posted sales of $192.77 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 10.5%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Wednesday, April 27th.

On average, analysts expect that Ribbon Communications will report full-year sales of $855.46 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $845.92 million to $865.00 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $0.00. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Ribbon Communications.

Ribbon Communications (NASDAQ:RBBN – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The communications equipment provider reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by ($0.08). Ribbon Communications had a negative net margin of 20.97% and a positive return on equity of 5.34%. The company had revenue of $230.58 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $230.70 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.81 EPS.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Ribbon Communications from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. Northland Securities decreased their target price on Ribbon Communications from $10.00 to $6.50 in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. B. Riley cut their price target on Ribbon Communications from $10.00 to $8.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Ribbon Communications from a “c” rating to a “d” rating in a research note on Friday, February 18th.

Shares of RBBN stock opened at $3.35 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $499.02 million, a PE ratio of -2.77 and a beta of 1.19. Ribbon Communications has a one year low of $2.74 and a one year high of $8.81. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $4.02 and its 200 day simple moving average is $5.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 1.31.

In other news, Director Bruns H. Grayson bought 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 14th. The shares were bought at an average price of $2.81 per share, with a total value of $281,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Bruce William Mcclelland acquired 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 14th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $2.81 per share, for a total transaction of $42,150.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders bought a total of 118,000 shares of company stock valued at $332,060 in the last three months. Insiders own 1.31% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of RBBN. Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Ribbon Communications by 66.7% in the 3rd quarter. Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. now owns 310,000 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,854,000 after buying an additional 124,000 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG grew its holdings in Ribbon Communications by 20.2% during the 2nd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 58,579 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $445,000 after acquiring an additional 9,854 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Ribbon Communications by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,705,691 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $10,200,000 after purchasing an additional 35,117 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC boosted its stake in Ribbon Communications by 242.9% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 43,361 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $259,000 after acquiring an additional 30,716 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Ribbon Communications by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 806,280 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $4,821,000 after acquiring an additional 12,479 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.09% of the company’s stock.

Ribbon Communications, Inc delivers communications software, IP and optical networking solutions to service providers, enterprises, and infrastructure sectors. It operates through the following segments: Cloud & Edge and IP Optical Networks. The Cloud and Edge segment provides secure and reliable software and hardware products, solutions, and services for enabling Voice over Internet Protocol (VoIP) communications, Voice over Long-Term Evolution (VoLTE) and Voice Over 5G (VoNR) communications, and Unified Communications and Collaboration (UC&C) within service provider and enterprise networks and from the cloud.

