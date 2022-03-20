Brokerages Expect Edap Tms S.A. (NASDAQ:EDAP) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $16.87 Million

Wall Street analysts forecast that Edap Tms S.A. (NASDAQ:EDAP – Get Rating) will report sales of $16.87 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Edap Tms’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $15.50 million and the highest is $18.23 million. Edap Tms posted sales of $18.35 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 8.1%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 29th.

On average, analysts expect that Edap Tms will report full year sales of $52.26 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $50.40 million to $54.11 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $62.92 million, with estimates ranging from $62.52 million to $63.32 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Edap Tms.

Get Edap Tms alerts:

A number of brokerages recently commented on EDAP. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Edap Tms from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Edap Tms in a report on Thursday, March 10th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Edap Tms has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $11.33.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Orion Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Edap Tms by 12.9% during the 3rd quarter. Orion Capital Management LLC now owns 91,803 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $586,000 after buying an additional 10,500 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Edap Tms by 14.1% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 778,825 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $5,521,000 after buying an additional 96,380 shares during the period. Toroso Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Edap Tms during the 3rd quarter valued at $126,000. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in Edap Tms by 403.4% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 42,959 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $304,000 after buying an additional 34,426 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada purchased a new stake in Edap Tms during the 2nd quarter valued at $35,000. 27.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of EDAP stock traded down $0.20 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $7.27. 81,852 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 35,852. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 3.77 and a current ratio of 4.34. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $7.13 and its 200 day moving average is $6.34. Edap Tms has a 1 year low of $5.00 and a 1 year high of $9.88.

Edap Tms Company Profile (Get Rating)

EDAP TMS SA is a holding company, which through its subsidiary engages in the development, production, and marketing of minimally invasive medical devices for urological diseases. It operates through High Intensity Focused Ultrasound (HIFU) and Urology Devices and Services (UDS) segments. The HIFU segment develops, manufactures and markets devices for the minimally invasive ablation of certain types of localized tumors using HIFU technology.

Featured Stories

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Edap Tms (EDAP)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Edap Tms Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Edap Tms and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.