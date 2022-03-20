Brokerages Expect Encore Wire Co. (NASDAQ:WIRE) to Post $2.38 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect that Encore Wire Co. (NASDAQ:WIRE – Get Rating) will announce $2.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have issued estimates for Encore Wire’s earnings. Encore Wire posted earnings per share of $1.99 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 19.6%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Monday, April 25th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Encore Wire will report full year earnings of $10.74 per share for the current year. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $11.78 per share. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Encore Wire.

Encore Wire (NASDAQ:WIRE – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The electronics maker reported $6.91 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.42 by $4.49. Encore Wire had a net margin of 20.88% and a return on equity of 48.24%. The firm had revenue of $687.85 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $561.79 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.17 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 80.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Encore Wire from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $123.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 22nd.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Encore Wire by 39.7% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 262,369 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $24,881,000 after purchasing an additional 74,598 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its stake in Encore Wire by 57.8% in the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 241,719 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $22,922,000 after buying an additional 88,515 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in Encore Wire by 4.5% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 240,214 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $34,375,000 after buying an additional 10,248 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in Encore Wire by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 235,398 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $17,841,000 after buying an additional 4,531 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new position in Encore Wire in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,462,000. Institutional investors own 81.75% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Encore Wire stock traded up $6.55 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $135.48. 460,844 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 241,589. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $117.84 and a 200 day simple moving average of $119.92. Encore Wire has a 12 month low of $65.26 and a 12 month high of $151.64. The company has a market capitalization of $2.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.17 and a beta of 1.18.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.02 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 31st. This represents a $0.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.06%. Encore Wire’s payout ratio is currently 0.30%.

Encore Wire Corp. engages in manufacturing copper electrical building wire and cable. The firm is a significant supplier of building wire for interior electrical wiring in commercial and industrial buildings, homes, apartments and manufactured housing. It offers an electric building wire product line that consists primarily of NM-B cable, UF-B cable, THHN/THWN-2 and other types of wire products, including Metal Clad, Armored Cable, Photovoltaic Cable and Bare Copper.

