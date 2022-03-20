Brokerages Expect Sally Beauty Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SBH) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $959.59 Million

Equities research analysts forecast that Sally Beauty Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SBH – Get Rating) will report sales of $959.59 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for Sally Beauty’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $949.90 million to $974.63 million. Sally Beauty reported sales of $926.33 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 3.6%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, May 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Sally Beauty will report full year sales of $4.00 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $3.98 billion to $4.03 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $4.08 billion, with estimates ranging from $4.06 billion to $4.13 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Sally Beauty.

Sally Beauty (NYSE:SBH – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The specialty retailer reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.03. Sally Beauty had a return on equity of 125.54% and a net margin of 6.42%. The business had revenue of $980.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $993.34 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.50 EPS. Sally Beauty’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

Separately, DA Davidson decreased their price target on shares of Sally Beauty from $22.00 to $19.50 in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $23.70.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in shares of Sally Beauty by 43.4% in the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,881 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 569 shares during the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Sally Beauty by 65.8% in the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 2,001 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 794 shares during the last quarter. Huntington National Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Sally Beauty by 39.8% in the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 3,768 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $70,000 after buying an additional 1,072 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sally Beauty in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $89,000. Finally, Islay Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Sally Beauty by 24.8% in the 3rd quarter. Islay Capital Management LLC now owns 5,902 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $99,000 after buying an additional 1,174 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of SBH opened at $16.71 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.63 and a beta of 1.45. Sally Beauty has a twelve month low of $15.24 and a twelve month high of $25.66. The company has a 50 day moving average of $17.42 and a 200-day moving average of $17.81. The company has a quick ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 2.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.92.

Sally Beauty Holdings, Inc is an international retailer and distributor of professional beauty supplies. It operates through the Sally Beauty Supply (SBS) and Beauty Systems Group (BSG) segments. The SBS segment offers domestic and international chain of retail stores and a consumer-facing e-commerce website that offers professional beauty supplies to both salon professionals and retail customers primarily in North America, Puerto Rico, and parts of Europe and South America.

