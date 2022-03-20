Brokerages Expect The GEO Group, Inc. (NYSE:GEO) to Post $0.50 EPS

Wall Street analysts expect The GEO Group, Inc. (NYSE:GEO – Get Rating) to report earnings per share of $0.50 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for The GEO Group’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.50 and the lowest is $0.49. The GEO Group posted earnings of $0.60 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 16.7%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Monday, May 9th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that The GEO Group will report full year earnings of $2.11 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.09 to $2.13. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $2.21 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.15 to $2.27. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover The GEO Group.

The GEO Group (NYSE:GEO – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 17th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by ($0.20). The GEO Group had a return on equity of 16.95% and a net margin of 3.43%. The firm had revenue of $557.54 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $558.09 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.62 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on GEO. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of The GEO Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. StockNews.com lowered shares of The GEO Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 26th.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new stake in shares of The GEO Group in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $71,000. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of The GEO Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $58,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of The GEO Group in the third quarter valued at approximately $60,000. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC acquired a new position in shares of The GEO Group in the third quarter valued at $65,000. Finally, Quantinno Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of The GEO Group in the third quarter valued at $83,000. 80.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

GEO stock traded down $0.11 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $5.70. 6,392,590 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,370,788. The company has a market capitalization of $698.36 million, a P/E ratio of 10.75, a PEG ratio of 0.28 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.00, a current ratio of 2.49 and a quick ratio of 2.49. The GEO Group has a fifty-two week low of $4.96 and a fifty-two week high of $11.00. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $6.51 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $7.46.

The GEO Group, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which specializes in the ownership, lease, and management of correctional, detention, and re-entry facilities. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Secure Services, GEO Care, International Services, and Facility Construction and Design.

