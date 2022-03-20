Brokerages Expect U.S. Silica Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SLCA) Will Post Earnings of -$0.13 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect U.S. Silica Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SLCA – Get Rating) to post ($0.13) earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for U.S. Silica’s earnings. U.S. Silica reported earnings of ($0.27) per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 51.9%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Friday, April 29th.

On average, analysts expect that U.S. Silica will report full year earnings of ($0.12) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.16) to ($0.08). For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $0.41 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.28 to $0.53. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow U.S. Silica.

U.S. Silica (NYSE:SLCA – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The mining company reported ($0.22) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.29) by $0.07. U.S. Silica had a negative net margin of 3.06% and a negative return on equity of 9.91%. The company had revenue of $284.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $255.55 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.26) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 25.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on SLCA shares. StockNews.com upgraded U.S. Silica from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, February 5th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on U.S. Silica from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. TheStreet upgraded U.S. Silica from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded U.S. Silica from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $15.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $12.33.

Shares of NYSE SLCA traded up $0.27 on Tuesday, reaching $16.43. 2,857,940 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,390,046. U.S. Silica has a fifty-two week low of $7.22 and a fifty-two week high of $16.93. The company has a 50 day moving average of $12.07 and a 200 day moving average of $10.46. The company has a current ratio of 2.80, a quick ratio of 2.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94.

In other news, insider James Derek Ussery sold 6,263 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.05, for a total transaction of $87,995.15. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Zach Carusona sold 22,575 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.02, for a total value of $226,201.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 64,796 shares of company stock valued at $735,490. 2.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SLCA. FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of U.S. Silica by 624.3% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,230 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $73,000 after buying an additional 3,646 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in shares of U.S. Silica by 46.4% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 209,978 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $3,645,000 after acquiring an additional 66,514 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in shares of U.S. Silica by 105.8% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 395,057 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $4,566,000 after acquiring an additional 203,135 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of U.S. Silica by 13.3% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,453,133 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $39,918,000 after acquiring an additional 404,533 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Credit Suisse AG acquired a new stake in shares of U.S. Silica during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $603,000. Institutional investors own 77.47% of the company’s stock.

U.S. Silica Company Profile

U.S. Silica Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of commercial silica products. It operates through the following segments: Oil and Gas Proppants, and Industrial and Specialty Products. The Oil and Gas Proppants segment focuses on delivering fracturing sand, which is pumped down oil and natural gas wells to prop open rock fissures and increase the flow rate of natural gas and oil from the wells.

