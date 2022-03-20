Brokerages Expect VSE Co. (NASDAQ:VSEC) to Announce $0.53 EPS

Brokerages forecast that VSE Co. (NASDAQ:VSEC – Get Rating) will report $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have made estimates for VSE’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.37 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.61. VSE posted earnings per share of $0.44 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 20.5%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, April 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that VSE will report full year earnings of $3.12 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.75 to $3.49. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $4.07 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.18 to $4.63. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow VSE.

VSE (NASDAQ:VSEC – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, March 9th. The construction company reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by ($0.23). The business had revenue of $210.18 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $199.11 million. VSE had a net margin of 1.06% and a return on equity of 7.18%. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.52 EPS.

A number of research analysts have commented on VSEC shares. Truist Financial cut their target price on shares of VSE from $73.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Friday, March 11th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on shares of VSE from $70.00 to $65.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 11th. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of VSE in a report on Friday, March 11th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of VSE from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 10th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price target on shares of VSE from $72.00 to $66.00 in a report on Friday, March 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $65.83.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Barclays PLC boosted its stake in VSE by 187.7% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 12,848 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $783,000 after purchasing an additional 8,383 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in VSE by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 708,256 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $43,162,000 after purchasing an additional 10,115 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its stake in VSE by 5.6% in the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 6,430 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $392,000 after purchasing an additional 340 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC acquired a new stake in VSE in the 4th quarter worth approximately $248,000. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in VSE by 69.4% in the 4th quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,428 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $392,000 after purchasing an additional 2,634 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.47% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ VSEC opened at $46.45 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 2.58. The company has a market capitalization of $591.77 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 72.58 and a beta of 1.53. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $49.49 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $52.73. VSE has a one year low of $36.66 and a one year high of $65.42.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 18th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 4th will be paid a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 3rd. VSE’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 62.50%.

VSE Corp. is a logistics and services company, which engages in the provision of engineering and technical support services. It operates through the following segments: Aviation, Fleet, and Federal & Defense. The Aviation segment provides international parts supply and distribution, supply chain solutions, and component and engine accessory maintenance, repair and overhaul services supporting global aftermarket commercial and business, and general aviation customers.

