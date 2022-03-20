Brokerages Set Bombardier Inc. (OTCMKTS:BDRBF) Target Price at $2.56

Shares of Bombardier Inc. (OTCMKTS:BDRBF – Get Rating) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the twelve ratings firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and seven have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $2.56.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on BDRBF. National Bank Financial increased their target price on shares of Bombardier from C$2.50 to C$2.65 in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Desjardins lifted their target price on shares of Bombardier from C$2.75 to C$3.25 in a research report on Monday, February 14th. CIBC raised shares of Bombardier from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 25th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Bombardier from C$2.75 to C$2.85 in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Finally, Scotiabank raised shares of Bombardier from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 25th.

BDRBF stock traded up $0.03 during trading on Friday, reaching $1.18. 489,558 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 787,909. Bombardier has a twelve month low of $0.56 and a twelve month high of $1.88. The company has a 50-day moving average of $1.26 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1.41.

Bombardier ( OTCMKTS:BDRBF Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 10th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by $0.05.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. HWG Holdings LP acquired a new stake in shares of Bombardier in the 4th quarter valued at about $86,000. Ancora Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Bombardier during the third quarter worth $32,000. Finally, FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Bombardier in the third quarter valued at $197,000.

Bombardier, Inc engages in the design, development, and manufacture of business aircraft. It operates through the Business Aircraft Segment and Customer Services Segment. The Business Aircraft segment includes the manufacture of three families of business jets spanning from the light to large categories.

