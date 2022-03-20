Brokerages Set Sangamo Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGMO) Target Price at $15.75

Shares of Sangamo Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGMO – Get Rating) have been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the six research firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $15.75.

SGMO has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on shares of Sangamo Therapeutics from $9.00 to $6.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 6th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Sangamo Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 13th. Wedbush reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $10.00 price objective on shares of Sangamo Therapeutics in a report on Sunday, February 27th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Sangamo Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 28th.

Shares of Sangamo Therapeutics stock traded up $0.31 on Friday, hitting $6.17. 2,272,105 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,110,886. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $5.83 and a 200 day moving average price of $7.78. Sangamo Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $5.10 and a 12-month high of $13.93.

Sangamo Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:SGMO Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.26) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.34) by $0.08. Sangamo Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 161.05% and a negative return on equity of 42.04%. The business had revenue of $27.99 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $27.36 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.29) EPS. Sangamo Therapeutics’s revenue was up 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Sangamo Therapeutics will post -1.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Sangamo Therapeutics news, major shareholder Biogen Inc. sold 81,187 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.55, for a total transaction of $694,148.85. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 2.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Sangamo Therapeutics by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,662,880 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $87,472,000 after acquiring an additional 372,615 shares during the last quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sangamo Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at about $161,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sangamo Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at about $114,000. Deutsche Bank AG raised its position in shares of Sangamo Therapeutics by 5.0% during the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 83,860 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $629,000 after buying an additional 3,972 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System raised its position in shares of Sangamo Therapeutics by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 168,498 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,264,000 after buying an additional 4,972 shares during the last quarter. 51.53% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Sangamo Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical stage biotechnology company, which engages in the research and development of zinc finger proteins. It focuses on three therapeutic areas: inherited metabolic diseases, central nervous system, and diseases and immunology, which comprises inflammatory and autoimmune diseases.

