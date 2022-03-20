Brokerages Set The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW) Price Target at $97.47

Shares of The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW – Get Rating) have received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the twenty analysts that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $97.47.

SCHW has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on Charles Schwab from $90.00 to $100.00 in a report on Monday, January 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Charles Schwab from $100.00 to $107.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on shares of Charles Schwab from $83.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. JMP Securities lowered shares of Charles Schwab from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, January 10th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on Charles Schwab from $122.00 to $121.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 31st.

In other news, Chairman Charles R. Schwab sold 60,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.43, for a total value of $5,125,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Chairman Charles R. Schwab sold 30,873 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.50, for a total value of $2,948,371.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 755,585 shares of company stock valued at $67,167,325. 7.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SCHW. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Charles Schwab in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,127,795,000. Egerton Capital UK LLP lifted its stake in Charles Schwab by 126.2% in the third quarter. Egerton Capital UK LLP now owns 14,264,290 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,039,011,000 after purchasing an additional 7,959,247 shares during the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. purchased a new position in Charles Schwab in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $631,278,000. DSM Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in Charles Schwab in the third quarter valued at approximately $435,461,000. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its stake in Charles Schwab by 6.6% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 69,667,441 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,859,032,000 after purchasing an additional 4,305,161 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.58% of the company’s stock.

SCHW opened at $90.00 on Thursday. Charles Schwab has a twelve month low of $63.07 and a twelve month high of $96.24. The company has a fifty day moving average of $87.53 and a 200-day moving average of $82.30. The stock has a market cap of $163.32 billion, a PE ratio of 31.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 0.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41.

Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.88 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $4.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.84 billion. Charles Schwab had a return on equity of 14.04% and a net margin of 31.61%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.74 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Charles Schwab will post 3.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 11th were issued a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 10th. This is a positive change from Charles Schwab’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.89%. Charles Schwab’s dividend payout ratio is currently 28.37%.

The Charles Schwab Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services. The company operates in two segments, Investor Services and Advisor Services. The Investor Services segment provides retail brokerage, investment advisory, banking and trust, retirement plan, and other corporate brokerage services; equity compensation plan sponsors full-service recordkeeping for stock plans, stock options, restricted stock, performance shares, and stock appreciation rights; and retail investor and mutual fund clearing services, as well as compliance solutions.

