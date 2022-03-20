Brown & Brown, Inc. (NYSE:BRO) Shares Acquired by Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd

Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Brown & Brown, Inc. (NYSE:BRO – Get Rating) by 20.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 20,992 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,525 shares during the quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd’s holdings in Brown & Brown were worth $1,475,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. West Oak Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Brown & Brown during the 4th quarter worth about $39,000. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its holdings in shares of Brown & Brown by 36.2% in the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 658 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Brown & Brown in the 3rd quarter valued at about $54,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Brown & Brown by 45.3% in the 3rd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,303 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $72,000 after purchasing an additional 406 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Brown & Brown by 15.0% in the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,381 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $77,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares during the last quarter. 74.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BRO has been the subject of several research reports. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Brown & Brown from $64.00 to $66.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Truist Financial upped their price objective on Brown & Brown from $72.00 to $77.00 in a research note on Friday, January 14th. Raymond James upped their price objective on Brown & Brown from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 21st. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Brown & Brown from $64.00 to $67.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Brown & Brown from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $67.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Brown & Brown has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $67.11.

Shares of BRO stock opened at $69.59 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $19.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.62 and a beta of 0.74. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $66.28 and a 200-day simple moving average of $64.28. Brown & Brown, Inc. has a 12-month low of $44.54 and a 12-month high of $70.75. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47.

Brown & Brown (NYSE:BRO – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $738.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $725.36 million. Brown & Brown had a return on equity of 15.43% and a net margin of 19.24%. The company’s revenue was up 15.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.32 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Brown & Brown, Inc. will post 2.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 16th. Investors of record on Friday, February 4th were issued a $0.1025 dividend. This represents a $0.41 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.59%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 3rd. Brown & Brown’s dividend payout ratio is currently 19.81%.

In other news, Director H Palmer Proctor, Jr. purchased 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 27th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $61.53 per share, for a total transaction of $123,060.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 17.02% of the company’s stock.

Brown & Brown, Inc is an insurance agency, wholesale brokerage, insurance program and service organization. It engages in the provision of insurance brokerage services and casualty insurance underwriting services. It operates through the following segments: Retail, National Programs, Wholesale Brokerage, and Services.

