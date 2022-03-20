BTRS (NASDAQ:BTRS) Sees Large Volume Increase After Analyst Upgrade

BTRS Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BTRS – Get Rating) saw unusually-high trading volume on Friday after Citigroup raised their price target on the stock from $12.00 to $13.00. Citigroup currently has a buy rating on the stock. Approximately 109,558 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 88% from the previous session’s volume of 889,383 shares.The stock last traded at $7.00 and had previously closed at $6.48.

BTRS has been the subject of several other research reports. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their target price on shares of BTRS from $17.00 to $13.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. KeyCorp reduced their target price on shares of BTRS from $12.00 to $8.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. Needham & Company LLC cut their price target on BTRS from $14.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price objective on BTRS from $17.00 to $13.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered BTRS from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $11.91.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of BTRS. Citigroup Inc. increased its position in BTRS by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 60,146 shares of the company’s stock worth $640,000 after purchasing an additional 1,782 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System boosted its position in BTRS by 11.8% during the fourth quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 18,533 shares of the company’s stock worth $145,000 after purchasing an additional 1,951 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of BTRS by 98.6% in the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 5,823 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after buying an additional 2,891 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank raised its stake in shares of BTRS by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 134,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,431,000 after buying an additional 3,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its position in shares of BTRS by 22.3% in the 3rd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 18,604 shares of the company’s stock worth $198,000 after buying an additional 3,394 shares in the last quarter. 73.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

The company has a market cap of $1.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.45 and a beta of 0.38. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $6.24 and its 200-day simple moving average is $8.10.

BTRS (NASDAQ:BTRS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $34.13 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $32.77 million. BTRS had a negative return on equity of 19.09% and a negative net margin of 36.78%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.61) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that BTRS Holdings Inc. will post -0.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

BTRS Company Profile

BTRS Holdings Inc provides cloud-based software and integrated payment processing solutions that simplify and automate B2B commerce. It offers solutions that span credit decisioning and monitoring, online ordering, invoicing, cash application, and collections. These solutions integrate with various ecosystem players, including financial institutions, enterprise resource planning systems, and accounts payable software platforms, to help customers to transition from paper invoicing and check acceptance to electronic billing and payments.

