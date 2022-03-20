Builders FirstSource, Inc. (NYSE:BLDR) Expected to Post Earnings of $2.08 Per Share

Brokerages predict that Builders FirstSource, Inc. (NYSE:BLDR – Get Rating) will announce earnings of $2.08 per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have made estimates for Builders FirstSource’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $2.48 and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.23. Builders FirstSource posted earnings per share of $1.10 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 89.1%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Builders FirstSource will report full-year earnings of $8.91 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.25 to $10.45. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $9.23 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.07 to $10.48. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Builders FirstSource.

Builders FirstSource (NYSE:BLDR – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 1st. The company reported $2.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.89 by $0.89. Builders FirstSource had a return on equity of 39.10% and a net margin of 8.67%. The business had revenue of $4.63 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.27 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.26 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 83.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on BLDR. B. Riley increased their price target on Builders FirstSource from $74.00 to $93.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. DA Davidson increased their price target on Builders FirstSource from $93.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. BTIG Research increased their price target on Builders FirstSource from $80.00 to $97.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 13th. Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on Builders FirstSource from $103.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on Builders FirstSource from $76.00 to $92.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $93.09.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Gibson Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Builders FirstSource in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its holdings in shares of Builders FirstSource by 70.4% in the fourth quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 455 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 188 shares in the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Builders FirstSource in the fourth quarter valued at $41,000. CENTRAL TRUST Co purchased a new stake in shares of Builders FirstSource in the third quarter valued at $26,000. Finally, Baystate Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Builders FirstSource in the fourth quarter valued at $58,000. Institutional investors own 97.15% of the company’s stock.

BLDR stock traded up $1.39 on Friday, reaching $78.29. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,944,429 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,471,880. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $72.01 and a two-hundred day moving average of $67.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 1.86 and a quick ratio of 1.10. The company has a market capitalization of $13.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.20 and a beta of 2.27. Builders FirstSource has a 52 week low of $39.24 and a 52 week high of $86.48.

Builders FirstSource, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and supplies building materials, manufactured components, and construction services to professional homebuilders, sub-contractors, remodelers, and consumers in the United States. It offers lumber and lumber sheet goods comprising dimensional lumber, plywood, and oriented strand board products that are used in on-site house framing; manufactured products, such as wood floor and roof trusses, steel roof trusses, wall panels, stairs, and engineered wood products; and windows, and interior and exterior door units, as well as interior and exterior trims and custom products under the Synboard brand name.

