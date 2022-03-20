Burns J W & Co. Inc. NY Sells 500 Shares of Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD)

Burns J W & Co. Inc. NY decreased its holdings in shares of Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD – Get Rating) by 4.6% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 10,455 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 500 shares during the quarter. Burns J W & Co. Inc. NY’s holdings in Gilead Sciences were worth $759,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora raised its position in Gilead Sciences by 46.3% during the 3rd quarter. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora now owns 439 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 139 shares during the last quarter. TFO TDC LLC raised its position in Gilead Sciences by 125.0% during the 3rd quarter. TFO TDC LLC now owns 450 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new position in Gilead Sciences during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Central Bank & Trust Co. bought a new position in Gilead Sciences during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, Tompkins Financial Corp bought a new position in Gilead Sciences during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $36,000. 79.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts have commented on GILD shares. Maxim Group lowered their price target on Gilead Sciences from $88.00 to $84.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Mizuho reduced their target price on Gilead Sciences from $81.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Gilead Sciences from $72.00 to $69.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. SVB Leerink reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Gilead Sciences in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Gilead Sciences in a report on Monday, December 6th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $80.00 target price on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Gilead Sciences presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $74.76.

Gilead Sciences stock opened at $59.42 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. The company has a market capitalization of $74.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.05, a PEG ratio of 0.42 and a beta of 0.41. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $63.76 and its 200 day moving average is $67.59. Gilead Sciences, Inc. has a twelve month low of $57.19 and a twelve month high of $74.12.

Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 1st. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.53 by ($0.84). The company had revenue of $7.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.64 billion. Gilead Sciences had a return on equity of 45.27% and a net margin of 22.80%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.19 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Gilead Sciences, Inc. will post 6.51 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be given a $0.73 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 14th. This is a boost from Gilead Sciences’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.71. This represents a $2.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.91%. Gilead Sciences’s dividend payout ratio is 59.23%.

In related news, EVP Brett A. Pletcher sold 1,691 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.89, for a total value of $108,037.99. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Brett A. Pletcher sold 14,061 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.54, for a total value of $963,740.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 19,386 shares of company stock worth $1,283,423 over the last ninety days. 0.12% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Gilead Sciences, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes medicines in the areas of unmet medical need in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company provides Biktarvy, Genvoya, Descovy, Odefsey, Truvada, Complera/ Eviplera, Stribild, and Atripla products for the treatment of HIV/AIDS; Veklury, an injection for intravenous use, for the treatment of coronavirus disease 2019; and Epclusa, Harvoni, Vosevi, Vemlidy, and Viread for the treatment of liver diseases.

